Planned power outages occurring in Northeast B.C. this week

Advertisement

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is planning a number of power outages in the Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, and Fort Nelson areas this week.

Starting tomorrow, Hydro crews will be conducting a series of utility pole replacements in Fort St. John.

The first planned outage is scheduled to occur on Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. and will affect 141 customers between 85th and 92nd Avenues, and between 88th and 89th Streets. That outage is scheduled to end at 12:00 p.m.

The second outage will affect 99 customers between 85th and 93rd Avenues in the 8700-block from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The third outage will affect 48 customers largely along 90th and 91st Streets from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, while the fourth will affect 179 customers from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. in the area south of Mathews Park.

On Saturday, crews will be conducting planned work on equipment in the Fort Nelson area, which will affect 529 customers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Two more outages are scheduled in Fort St. John for later in the week. The first will affect 11 customers at 9803 93rd Ave. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, while the second pole replacement will affect 56 customers living along 110th and 112th Avenues between 108th and 110th Streets next Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Finally, 811 customers in Hudson’s Hope are scheduled to lose power between 4:00 and 8:00 a.m. on September 27th while planned work is being done on equipment.

Advertisement

The full list of outages and address can be found at https://www.bchydro.com/safety-outages.html

Related Stories