Police investigate shooting in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday.

On Thursday at approximately 5:50 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the area of 92 Street and 100 Avenue.

The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS with unknown injuries, while two suspects were arrested and are currently in police custody.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no additional risk to public safety.

If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

