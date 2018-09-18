Pouce Coupe resident faces charges of animal cruelty

Advertisement

POUCE COUPE, B.C. – A Pouce Coupe resident has been charged with animal cruelty.

In a press release Tuesday, the B.C. SPCA said Crown Counsel has approved charges of animal cruelty against Alexis Walker following a 2016 B.C. SPCA investigation.

The SPCA alleges Walker’s Rottweiler was emaciated and the SPCA took the animal into their care in June of 2016 after Walker was ordered to provide proper food and veterinary care for the dog.

“She was in very poor condition when she came into our care,” says BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Debbie Goodine. “Her body conditioning score was only one out of nine, meaning that she was extremely emaciated, and she was suffering from severe bladder and kidney infections.” Wendy Davies, manager of the BC SPCA’s South Peace Branch in Dawson Creek, says Kira also had muscle atrophy from her condition, which affected her mobility. “We immediately implemented a feeding program monitored by a veterinarian and in three weeks she had gained 25 pounds, simply with the proper nutrition and antibiotics for her infections.” The SPCA says the dog has fully recovered and has been placed in a new home. If convicted, Walker faces a maximum fine of $75,000, up to two years in jail and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

