Preliminary report on Fort St. John’s first homeless count released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society has released a preliminary report on the first-ever count of the city’s homeless population.

The homeless count was conducted over a 24-hour period on April 17th and 18th and saw volunteers from the Women’s Resource Society conduct tallies in local shelters, RCMP holding cells, hospitals, and other known places where at-risk individuals stay overnight.

The homeless count was conducted in coordination with the provincial government, which provided $500,000 in funding for the program, which counted the homeless populations of 12 B.C. communities including Fort St. John.

According to the preliminary report, there were 61 homeless persons tallied in April’s count. Of those, nearly two-thirds, or 66 percent of persons experiencing homelessness were sheltered in some way.

Over three-quarters of homeless persons tallied in Fort St. John, or 77 percent, were men, while 71 percent were between the ages of 25 and 54.

More than half of the city’s homeless population, 59 percent, identified as Indigenous.

The Women’s Resource Society said that the full detailed results from the homeless count will be released later this fall.

The full preliminary report can be read below.

