Premier announces increased income threshold for families to get childcare subsidies

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The provincial government today launched the new Affordable Child Care Benefit, which the government says will make childcare more affordable in B.C.

At this afternoon’s announcement, Premier John Horgan said the new benefit program will expand the household income threshold for qualification, up from $55,000 under the old subsidy to $111,000.

The Province says that 80,000 families are now eligible for some level of support through the benefit, compared to 20,000 under the previous subsidy. The benefit amount for infant/toddler care has also been increased, with some families now eligible for up to $1,250 a month per child, up from $750 per child.

“Parents throughout this province have been struggling with rising childcare costs, and it’s clear that we need to make child care more affordable for more middle-income families,” said Premier Horgan. “Our hope is that this makes a big difference for families and that they can get a little further ahead every month. When more parents can choose to rejoin the workforce if they want to, that’s good for people and the economy.”

Parents can apply now for the new benefit through My Family Services, a new online process that makes it faster and easier to apply for support. Parents can also use an online estimator to see if they are eligible for the benefit and how much they may be able to save each month.

The Affordable Child Care Benefit is the second announcement about childcare that the Province has made in as many days. The first, the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, was launched in April 2018 and is helping licensed child care providers reduce their fees by up to $350. As of August 24th, the government said that nearly 3,000 providers had been approved for fee reductions, representing more than 50,000 childcare spaces.

In the coming weeks, the government said that it will announce the childcare facilities that have been selected as prototype sites to offer childcare at $10 a day or less.

