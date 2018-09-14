Premier Horgan says LNG decision could be weeks away

Advertisement

WHISTLER, B.C. – Speaking at his closing keynote address of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention in Whistler today, B.C. Premier John Horgan said that an LNG final investment decision could be made in the next several weeks.

Horgan said during his nearly 40-minute presentation that the government was “very, very close to having a final investment decision from an LNG company,” though he didn’t say which.

CBC News is reporting that during a question and answer session with reporters after his speech, Horgan said that the announcement could be occurring in the next couple of weeks.

Signs have been pointing towards the LNG Canada making a positive final investment decision for nearly the past year, after Petronas – which scrapped it’s proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project last July – announced that it was considering a minority stake in the Shell-led joint venture.

Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth said in July that he felt that it was incredibly likely that the joint venture partners would pull the trigger on building the $40 billion project, while in May, LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz said than a final investment decision would occur in 2018, with construction also due to start before the end of the year.

With files from CBC News: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/premier-john-horgan-final-address-2018-ubcm-1.4823972

Related Stories