Province asking residents to be careful camping this long weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is asking residents to be cautious this long weekend when enjoying the outdoors.

Campfire bans remain in place for all of B.C. except for here in the B.C. Peace, in the Fort Nelson Forest District and in the “Fog Zone” on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The 2018 fire season is far from over. While temperatures have dropped, various levels of rainfall are occurring, and the smoke has cleared throughout most of the province, the risk of wildfires remains high. Currently, 518 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 53 fires that are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

Everyone is urged to use extreme caution with any outdoor activity to ensure no human-caused wildfires are added to an already challenging workload. Human-caused fires are entirely preventable and unnecessarily divert firefighting resources from naturally occurring wildfires.

From April 1 to Aug. 30, 2018, the BC Wildfire Service responded to 2,015 wildfires throughout the province, with 444 of those fires caused by people. Over 1.25 million hectares have been burned in the province to date, surpassing last year’s record of 1.21 million hectares burned. This means 2018 experienced the highest number of hectares burned in the province’s history.

Information about current open burning prohibitions, including campfire bans, is available on the BC Wildfire Service website: http://gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans

