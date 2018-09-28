Provincial government announces funding increase to 4-H British Columbia

Advertisement

CRANBROOK, B.C. – The provincial government announced today that it has given a funding increase to 4-H British Columbia, which is aimed at increasing the participation of urban and Indigenous youth in 4-H club programs.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham made the announcement while visiting the local 4-H club in Cranbrook with 4-H B.C. president Heather Serafini.

B.C.’s 4-H clubs are supported by youth development staff from the Ministry of Agriculture. They hold workshops on rural youth leadership, provide educational material to help youth complete hands-on agriculture projects and provide information on the variety of career opportunities that are available in B.C.’s agriculture sector.

“4-H B.C. teaches the values of head, heart, hands and health and encourages its members to become involved in their local community,” said Popham. “I am proud to be part of a government that is investing in our province’s young people. This increase in funding will help even more B.C. kids learn about our province’s agriculture industry, while learning how to care for their animals, develop leadership skills and make lifelong friends.”

The ministry said that it will provide $150,000 in funding for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which is an increase of $63,000 over previous years.

4-H British Columbia has almost 2,300 members in 125 clubs throughout the province.

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Agriculture for its generous contribution to the 4-H program,” said Serafini. “The ministry’s commitment to 4-H B.C. and our programs enables us to build stronger and more knowledgeable youth in communities throughout B.C. and to reach youth in all areas of our diverse province.”

