Provincial government ends state of emergency caused by wildfires

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government says that thanks to cooler weather and progress in containing the record number of wildfires the province has experienced this summer, it has decided to cancel the provincial state of emergency that was in effect for the entire province.

The state of emergency was declared on August 15th and extended last week. Since then, the government said that there was a significant reduction in the number of properties under an evacuation order, and many residents are now returning home.

As such, the Province has decided that the powers granted under a provincial state of emergency are no longer required.

The provincial state of emergency was an extraordinary measure taken to ensure public safety and the coordinated response to this summer’s wildfire season, which has seen more than 1.3 million hectares burned to date

The Province added that while the powers of the state of emergency are no longer required, the wildfire situation is not over.

As of this morning, 485 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 19 evacuation orders affecting approximately 1,994 individuals. An additional 4,848 residents are currently on evacuation alert in 39 areas.

Related Stories