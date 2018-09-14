PRRD accepting applications for grants and scholarships

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District announced this week that it has begun accepting applications for several scholarships and grants which are due this fall.

The PRRD said that applications are being accepted for its Registered Nurse/Registered Psychiatric Nurse Scholarship Program, which provides up to $5000 to 6 students.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in the final year of their nursing program and must agree on two years of employment with Northern Health within in the PRRD area.

Completed applications are to be returned by email to the regional district by October 31st.

Applications are also being accepted by the Peace River Regional District’s Economic Development grant program and the Trails Grant Program.

Grant applications for the first category are being accepted from registered BC non-profit societies in the region for capital projects, events, and/or programs. The PRRD said that organizations may request up to 3 years of funding for ongoing projects/programs.

Completed applications need to be returned by email to the regional district by October 15th.

The Trails Grant Program is meant to provide support and supplemental funding to non-profit organizations for the development, maintenance and improvement of recreational trails within the region for public use.

Advertisement

Completed applications need to be returned by email to the regional district by November 15th, 2018.

For more info, visit https://prrd.bc.ca/services/grants/

Related Stories