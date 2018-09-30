PRRD evacuates residents near the Peace River Lookout

Advertisement

CLARIFICATION: This evacuation order is only affecting two properties and the lookout. Residents in the Old Fort are not under an evacuation order or alert at this time.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order for some residents near the Peace River Lookout.

The Peace River Lookout and the lands directly south and south-east including 9819 240 Road and 9909 240 Road. Residents in those homes are asked to leave immediately and should report to the evacuation centre by calling 250-784-3200.

The PRRD is asking those residents to leave immediately and do the following:

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

The Fort St. John RCMP and North Peace Search and Rescue are helping with the evacuation.

