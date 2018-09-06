PRRD hires new Charlie Lake Deputy Fire Chief

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District announced today that it has hired a new Deputy Fire Chief for the Charlie Lake Fire Department.

The PRRD announced that Ron Schildroth will be joining the Department as Deputy Fire Chief, with his first day on September 10th.

Schildroth will be moving to Charlie Lake from North Perth, Ontario where he has served in the fire service for twenty years.

Schildroth’s hiring means that the Department’s Deputy Chief position will be officially filled for the first time since former Deputy Chief Dale Widsten was promoted to Fire Chief at the end of June.

Widsten stepped down as Charlie Lake Fire Chief three weeks later, having previously applied for and accepted a job as the County of Grande Prairie’s new Fire Chief.

Last week, the PRRD announced that Taylor’s current Fire Chief Edward Albury had been hired to lead the Department.

Albury’s first day as Chief will be September 24th.

