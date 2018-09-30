PRRD opens emergency operations centre after landslide

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has opened it’s emergency operations centre after a landslide on the Old Fort Road.

The landslide happened sometime overnight Saturday and has blocked the Old Fort Road and residents who live in the Old Fort from accessing Fort St. John.

The Peace River Regional District says a preliminary assessment from an engineer says there is no immediate risk to the community.

Road access could be limited for 1-2 days. Residents are being asked to shelter in place (stay at home) unless advised by emergency personnel. The Peace River Regional District is asking that the public stay clear of the slide area and do not cross as it is still active and continues to move.

The Peace River Regional District is also asking the public to stay away from the Peace River Lookout on 265 Road (end of 100th Street). Although the landslide can be seen from the Peace River Lookout, the area is unstable and still active and those viewing the slide from this area could be putting themselves at risk. The Peace River Regional District will be putting measures in place to control and prohibit movement in this area for the safety of the public.

Residents requiring information or assistance may call the Peace River Regional District 250 784-3200.

Early Sunday, YRB said any residents that need help could also contact them or call the RCMP.

