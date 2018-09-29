RCMP identify suspects connected to stolen school bus and credit card

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP have identified the suspects who stole a school bus and the suspects who used a stolen credit card.

On Thursday the RCMP released information about suspects who allegedly stole a school bus on August 26. The bus was taken for a joy ride and left in a rural area, where the RCMP found it. The five suspects caused over $5,000 in damage to the bus.

By Thursday evening all the suspects in the incident were identified.

“The overwhelming and timely response from the public is greatly appreciated,” said Cst Chad NEUSTAETER. This information will be very useful to the ongoing investigation.

The lead investigator is continuing the investigation with the information received from the public.

The second release from the RCMP on Thursday was looking for three suspects who used a stolen credit card at a local convenience store in August of 2018. A media release was put out Thursday afternoon and by the evening all suspects had been identified.

“The public really came through with a quick response,” said Cst Chad NEUSTAETER. “The public’s assistance with identifying the suspects will help the lead investigator deal with this file in a timely manner.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to actively investigate this matter.

