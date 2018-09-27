RCMP looking for three teens who allegedly used a stolen credit card

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for three men who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a local store.

On August 28th, the RCMP received a report of a stolen credit card that was used at a local gas station on 100th St in Fort St John at 3:30 that morning by three teenaged boys.

Video surveillance obtained from the gas station showed the three teens using the tap option to buy multiple gift cards and energy drinks, spending roughly $200.00.

Mounties are continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with information about this incident or who can assist in identifying suspects, to contact Cst. Cullen with the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

