RCMP looking for teens that stole a school bus in late August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for suspects that stole a school bus just before the start of the school year.

In a release this afternoon, Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP said that Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects that allegedly took a school bus from the School District 60 transportation parking lot in Fort St John at around midnight on August 26th.

Surveillance footage obtained from the bus’ onboard camera identified two female youth and three males.

The youths then vandalized the bus, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage before abandoning the bus outside of town, where it was later located by police.

The bus was returned to the school district before the first day of school.

These youth look like they had a good time and we are convinced they spoke to others about this incident,” said Cst. Neustaeter. “If you or someone you know has information about what happened or who these youth are, please contact the Fort St John RCMP. Incidents like this can become very dangerous, placing youths lives at risk.”

If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying the suspects, please contact Cst Cullen with the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

