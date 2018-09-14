Regional District Directors voted in by acclamation

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – All four current area directors for the Peace River Regional District will be re-elected by acclamation.

Area B Director Karen Goodings, Area C and current board chair, Brad Sperling, Area D Director Leonard Hiebert and Area E Director Dan Rose were the only people to run in the Regional District.

The rest of the Regional District Board of Directors is made of representatives from the member communities.

For everyone else, election day will be on October 20, 2018, with the first advanced voting opportunity happening on October 10.

Related Stories