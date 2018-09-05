Revenue from gambling in the B.C. Peace rises 17 percent in the last year

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Data from the B.C. Lottery Corporation released at the end of last month shows that revenues at the two Chances Gaming Centres in the B.C. Peace jumped over 15 percent in the last year.

BCLC’s annual Gambling Service Provider Commissions Report shows that Chances in Fort St. John generated $14.51 million during the 2016/2017 fiscal year, and amount that jumped 15 percent to $16.68 million in 2017/2018.

Chances Dawson Creek saw revenues rise 20 percent over the same period, from $10.83 million to 12.999 million.

Combined, both facilities saw customers spend $29.68 million last fiscal year, compared to $25.34 million the year before.

Slot machines made up the lion’s share of revenues at both gaming service providers in the two cities, totalling $15.09 million in Fort St. John and $12.52 million in Dawson Creek this past year.

Bingo revenues were higher in Dawson Creek than in Fort St. John, with revenues of $477,000 and $257,000 respectively.

Chances Fort St. John, which is the only Community Gaming and Bingo Service Provider in B.C. that has table games, saw its tables bring in $1.33 million.

Operator commission was $4.42 million at Chances Fort St. John and quite a bit lower – $3.24 million – in Dawson Creek.

