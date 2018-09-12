Rhythm Auctions presents Sharon, Bram and Friends

Advertisement

SKINNAMARINK! – 40 years of Singing Together – Sharon, Bram & Friends

September 2018, marks the 40th anniversary of One Elephant, Deux Elephant, the ground-breaking and career producing first album of Sharon, Lois and Bram.

On the eve of this Anniversary, Sharon & Bram wish to introduce their music to a fourth generation of fans. This tour is intended to honour the musicality that Sharon, Lois & Bram brought to their very first album, forty years ago, and have maintained over the subsequent forty years.

Sharon, Bram and Friends, presented by Rhythm Auctions will perform their family-friendly show on Saturday, November 24 at 2 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre. Tickets will be $39 plus fees and taxes or there will be a limited number of four packs of tickets available for $100 plus fees and taxes. The family four-packs are only available in person at the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office. The show is also sponsored by McDonald’s and Moose FM.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office, by phone at 250-785-1992 or online at npcc.bc.ca

Since 1978, Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison have been pre-eminent in all aspects of family entertainment across North America as members of the trio “Sharon, Lois & Bram”. Together, the threesome produced over twenty recordings, beginning with their iconic ‘One Elephant, Deux Elephants’, three song-books, six national TV specials, sixty-five episodes of The Elephant Show, and fifty-two of Skinnamarink TV. They have appeared in every major concert hall in Canada, and many in the United States including Carnegie Hall, The Lincoln Center and the White House in Washington just to name a few. They have received countless awards, including Gold and Platinum Records and JUNO awards for Best Children’s Album. To date, they have sold over 3 million albums worldwide.

Sharon and Bram have carried on together since Lois Lillenstein stepped aside from live performances in 2000. This incarnation of one of North America’s most popular family acts ranges from a “sweet and simple” folksy duo performance to a larger production featuring members of the versatile Skinnamarink Band.

A Sharon and Bram show is a sing-along concert for the entire family, featuring such well-loved favourites as “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain”, “Five Little Monkeys”, “One Elephant”, “Tingalayo”, and, of course, “Skinnamarink”.

