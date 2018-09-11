Road crews said to be ready to respond to first snowfall of the season

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the City of Fort St. John, YRB North Peace, and Caribou Road Services say they’re ready to respond to the first snowfall of the year in Northeast B.C., which is anticipated to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South Peace and Pine Pass regions after meteorologists forecast that up to 10 cm of snow is possible over the region.

A cold front is dropping south from the Northwest Territories today, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to Northeast B.C.

Rain will develop over the Peace Region as the front approaches and quickly change over to snow this evening as the front passes.

In a post on its Facebook page, the City of Fort St. John said that snowplows and sand trucks are on standby and ready to deal with the deluge of snow that could drop on the Energetic City.

YRB North Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil said that plow trucks and graders are stationed around the service area ready for this early snowfall event. He said that road crews will also also be implementing 24-hour coverage for the rest of the week.

CRS spokesperson Sarah Griffith said that road crews in the South Peace also have equipment and crews in all areas to monitor the weather and deal with any issues that arise. Griffith also advised that due to how early in the season this snowfall event is expected to occur, some vehicles on the road will be equipped with summer tires, since winter tires are not required on highways in B.C. until October 1st.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions when travelling throughout the Peace area.

Information about how to prepare your vehicle for winter driving can be found at shiftintowinter.ca, while current road conditions can be found at DriveBC.ca.

Related Stories