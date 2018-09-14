Rocky Horror Picture Screening

Advertisement

It’s just a jump to the left… and then a step to the right… Then you are ready to time warp at this fun movie screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Want to go the extra mile? Then come dressed up as your favourite character from the movie! Your admission includes a prop bag filled with fun items to make the evening exciting and interactive.

Ticket Cost

GENERAL – $28

RESERVED – $33.50

Plus service fees

Tickets available at Systems Sound Source, by calling the Lido Theatre at 250-785-3011 or online at www.energetictickets.ca

