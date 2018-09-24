Senior Flyers get ready for 2018/2019 with training camps

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers are getting ready for their 40th anniversary and will hold training camps starting October 1, 2018.

The Senior Flyers regular season NPHL play will start near the end of October. Earlier this month the club also announced they would be hosting the Coy Cup at the North Peace Arena in March 2019.

Any new players interested in playing for the team, are asked to contact Lee Hartman, General Manager at (250) 261-9865 in advance to register for insurance purposes.

Training camp dates and times are as follows:

Monday, October 1st at 7:45-9:00 PM

Wednesday, October 3rd at 9:15-10:30 PM

Wednesday, October 10th at 9:15-10:30 PM

Monday, October 15 at 7:45-9:00 PM

Wednesday, October 17 at 9:15-10:30 PM

All of the above dates will be at the North Peace Arena. All players must wear full equipment, including a CSA approved helmet with visor and earpieces.

The NPHL will hold a meeting on Wednesday at the Dunvegan Motor Inn in Fairview. The team general managers and coaches will be in attendance to discuss the upcoming season. The 2018/2019 NPHL schedule will be released after that meeting.

