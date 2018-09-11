Site C viewpoint repaired following damage in late July rainstorm

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro says that just over six weeks after damage during a summer rainstorm forced its closure, the viewpoint above the Site C has now reopened.

The Site C project’s Community Relations Manager Dave Conway said a clogged drain resulted in drainage issues at the viewpoint, which caused some water damage to the site during a rainstorm in late July.

Conway said that localized water pooling in the viewpoint and some localized erosion near the viewing scopes at the south end of the viewpoint resulted in Hydro closing the site for public safety reasons.

At the time, he said that repairs were anticipated to take about two weeks to perform, but the viewpoint only reopened this past Monday.

Conway explained that the reasons BC Hydro delayed re-opening the viewpoint beyond its original estimate were twofold: the Crown Corporation took some time to select the appropriate contractor to do the work to repair the site, and crews also wanted to see how the repaired drainage system would perform.

He said that the drainage system performed as designed with no concerns during last weekend’s rain event, which caused officials to reopen the viewpoint.

The viewpoint is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until September 30th. During winter hours (October 1 to April 30) the viewpoint will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

