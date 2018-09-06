Site C workforce broke 3,300 mark in July

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The size of the workforce employed in building the Site C dam has reached another record high.

According to statistics published by BC Hydro this afternoon, there were a total of 3,303 workers employed on Site C in July, up from 3,093 in June.

The number of contractors on site sat at 2,675, which is 312 more contractors than during the previous month. The number of engineers and project team members meanwhile saw one of its biggest decreases, dropping by 102 from 730 to 628.

Of the nearly 2,700 contractors at Site C, 2,054, or 77 percent were B.C. residents.

The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors employed at Site C saw another increase, though the percentage of local workers actually dropped.

The number of locals employed on the dam went from 664 in June to 705 in July, though the percentage of PRRD residents working as contractors actually dropped from 28 to 26 percent.

The three temporary foreign workers employed as contractors at Site C in July is identical to the number of TFW contractors for the past four months.

It must also be noted that the number of temporary foreign workers employed as contractors is 67 percent lower than during the same month a year ago.

The number of apprentices at Site C saw a big increase during the middle month of the summer, jumping from 56 in June to 93 in July.

The number of indigenous workers employed on the dam also jumped to its highest-recorded level so far, from 240 to 255.

The number of female contractors employed on the project increased by 20, to 424, meaning women make up 15.8 percent of the dam’s contractor workforce.

