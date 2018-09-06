Six of seven incumbents in Fort St. John officially running for re-election

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After two full days, several more candidates have officially submitted their nomination papers for the October 20th local government election in the Energetic City.

As of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, six out of seven current members of Fort St. John City Council had officially launched re-election bids. Councillors Byron Stewart and Lilia Hansen submitted their papers to run once again as councillors on Wednesday, joining current cohorts Gord Klassen, Larry Evans, Bruce Christiansen, and mayor Lori Ackerman along with two-time unsuccessful nominee Becky Grimsrud.

Stewart was first elected to city council in 2011, finishing with the sixth-highest vote count that year before being re-elected in 2014 with the second-most votes for any councillor that year behind only Dan Davies.

Hansen was elected in last fall’s byelection to replace Davies, who was elected as the Peace River North riding’s newest MLA in that year’s provincial election. Hansen narrowly beat Grimsrud for the seat, gathering 256 votes to Grimsrud’s 242.

This means that as of Thursday morning, councillor Trevor Bolin is the only incumbent candidate that has not submitted nomination papers to be re-elected.

The nomination period ends at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

