Snowfall records shattered across the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first snowfall of the 2018/2019 fall and winter season has caused a number of records to fall across the Peace Region.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said that Fort St. John saw a new record snowfall for September 11th.

The 6.2 centimetres of snow that fell at the North Peace Airport weather station yesterday was 3.8 centimetres more than the previous record of 2.4 centimetres that was set in 1993.

Another record for September 12th at the North Peace Airport station has also already been broken, as a further roughly two centimetres fell at the airport between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

No snow has previously been recorded at the airport on the 12th day of September.

Castellan said however that the all-time record for the Fort St. John area on September 12th still stands, as 12.7 centimetres of snow was recorded at the Baldonnel weather station back in 1936.

The snowfall also broke official records in Chetwynd and Grande Prairie on both days.

The Chetwynd Airport recorded two centimetres of snow on Tuesday, which is the first time snow has been recorded at the station on September 11th. The further 3.4 centimetres that has so far fallen in Chetwynd is also a first-ever.

Grande Prairie has also broken back-to-back snowfall records, and a snowfall warning in the Swan City remains in effect as of noon Wednesday.

The Grande Prairie Airport weather station saw one centimetre of snow on Tuesday, and since midnight has recorded a further 10 centimetres of the white stuff.

No snow had previously been recorded in Grande Prairie on either the 11th or the 12th. Records in Grande Prairie date back to 1936.

As for whether records were broken at any other B.C. Peace communities, Castellan said that unfortunately, snowfall data was unavailable for both the Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson airport weather stations.

