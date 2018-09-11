Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace and Pine Pass

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.

The forecast calls for up to 10 cm of snow as a cold front moves through the region Tuesday afternoon. As the front moves into the area, rain will develop Tuesday afternoon and turn to snow by Tuesday night.

Environment Canada says the South Peace and Pine Pass could see up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday.

In the North Peace, we could see the same thing as late afternoon rain turns to snow. Fort St. John could see only 5 to 10 cm of snow. A special weather statement also remains in place for the North Peace, Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake and the Alberta Peace. The weather statement says those regions could see 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Below is the full warning for the South Peace.

Warnings

4:57 AM PDT Tuesday 11 September 2018

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Snowfall with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

A cold front will drop southward out of the Northwest Territories today bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to northeastern BC. Rain will develop this afternoon over the BC South Peace as the front approaches and quickly change over to snow this evening as the front passes.

Advertisement

Snowfall accumulations of about 10 centimetres are expected tonight across the BC South Peace and along Highway 97 between Pine Pass and Chetwynd.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Related Stories