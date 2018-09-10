Special weather statement issued for Northeast B.C. due to forecast snow

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peace River, Fort Nelson, and Williston regions, including Highway 97 through the Pine Pass due to an early season snowfall that is set to arrive Tuesday.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said that a cold front is forecast to move southward out of the Northwest Territories on Tuesday, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to Northeast B.C.

She said that the system will bring some rain to the region, which will change over to snow as the cold front passes. That change is forecast to occur in Fort Nelson, while the change from rain to snow should occur in the Fort St. John area some time in the afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations will vary widely due to melting upon contact with the ground. Current indications are suggesting that anywhere from 2 to 10 centimetres of heavy, wet snow will fall with greater accumulations likely over higher terrain in the Rocky Mountains.

Anyone travelling through the area, including on Highway 97 through the Pine Pass is advised to prepare for rapidly-changing weather and road conditions.

Erven said that the event draws nearer, forecasts will be refined and, if necessary, snowfall warnings will be issued.

