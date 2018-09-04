Stone Temple Piots and Seether coming to Dawson Creek in October

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Stone Temple Pilots and Seether have announced a co-headline tour, along with special guests Default and Age of Days, in Canada – kicking off October 23rd in Penticton, BC with a stop in Dawson Creek, BC on October 25 at the Encana Events Centre.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, September 7 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $69.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.caby phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John

With over 50 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award winning, “Plush.” STP founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo, Eric Kretz, along with new lead vocalist, Jeff Gutt, released their seventh studio album, Stone Temple Pilots (2018), and just wrapped the Rev 3 tour to rave reviews. The Atlanta Journal Constitution said, “STP made the comeback they’ve been trying for,” and DC Music Review stated, “The band was tighter than ever.”

Alt-metal rockers and multiplatinum selling band, Seether (Shaun Morgan, vocals/guitar; Dale Stewart, bass/vocals and John Humphrey, drums), released their seventh studio album, Poison The Parish, last year which debuted at # 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart. Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, it marked the first album produced entirely by front man Shaun Morgan and was released through Morgan’s newly launched label imprint, Canine Riot Records (via Fantasy.) Since the release, the band has been touring non-stop across the world on their headlining “Poison The Parish” tour.

With fourteen Rock Radio singles, including three #1 hits, multi-award winning, Platinum-certified Canadian rock band, DEFAULT is set to return to the road this fall. Formed in 1999, the JUNO Award winning group will reunite with multi-platinum, award-winning entertainer Dallas Smith at the helm, after amicably disbanding in 2013, following a career that saw meteoric success in North America and other parts of the world. Best known for their timeless hit “Wasting My Time”, which soared to #1 in Canada and #2 in the U.S., Default is; Dallas Smith (lead vocals), Jeremy Hora (lead guitar), Dave Benedict (bass) and Danny Craig (drums).

Canadian rockers Age of Days, best known for their Top 20 singles “Afflicted” and “Bombs Away” also join the tour for the first 7 shows, in support of their new single “Whatever”.

Presale for tickets begins Wednesday September 5 @10:00am local time thru Thursday September 6th @ 10:00pm (local time) General public on-sale begins Friday Sept 7th @ 10:00am local. Individual VIP packages that include meet & greet with each band are available. To purchase tickets visit www.stonetemplepilots.com or www.seether.com

Related Stories