Streeper facing third straight challenge for Northern Rockies mayor’s chair

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will be facing his third straight challenge for the mayor’s chair, and residents also have plenty of choices for who they want to see on Council.

Streeper, who has served as mayor of the Regional Municipality since it was formed when the Village of Fort Nelson and the Northern Rockies Regional District merged in 2008, is seeking a fourth term in this year’s election.

Streeper was acclaimed in 2008 before winning against Doug Roper in 2011 by over 500 votes. He was re-elected in 2014, beating Kim Eglinski by just 140 votes.

Streeper’s opponent, Gary Foster, was elected to both Fort Nelson Village Council and the former Regional District Board in 1999, serving for only that year.

There are ten candidates looking to be elected to Council in the Northern Rockies, four of whom are incumbents.

Current councillors Kyle Andrews, Laurie Dolan, Lorraine Gerwing, and Danny Soles are looking to get re-elected this year.

The four face challenges from newcomers Clayton Mollica, Todd Penney, John Roper, Ben Wall, Wayne Wheeler, and Tanner Whidden for the six remaining seats on Council.

The municipal election is taking place on Octobner 20th, with advance voting occurring on the 10th and 17th.

