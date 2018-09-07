SuperPark Society gets $50,000 grant from NDIT

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Family SuperPark Society received a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust today.

Last month, the Peace River Regional District Board voted in favour of submitting a letter of support for the SuperPark Society’s grant application to NDIT at the August 23rd Regular Board meeting.

The week before, the PRRD’s Rural Budget Administration Committee approved a $15,240 grant to fund the SuperPark’s safety mats and turf.

In a post on its Facebook page, the SuperPark Society said that the SuperPark was open for a ‘play by donation’ event today.

The Society said that this afternoon it received an email from NDIT confirming that its grant application had been approved.

The Society said that with the $50,000 grant, it only needs to raise $28,000 more to purchase accessible playground equipment.

“We are so blessed to have the support of the Northern Development Initiative Trust Committee, the Peace River Regional District (Who were so kind to write us a letter of support for this grant), and our community. We also need to think Chris from Adlard Environmental for helping us write our grant,” the Society wrote on Facebook. Advertisement “Saying ‘Thank you’ just doesn’t seem like enough.”

Related Stories