Swing at Death raises over $16,000

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents came out on Saturday to take a Swing at Death in a fundraiser organized by the Fort St. John Rotary Club and Hamre’s Funeral Chapel.

The Funeral Chapel teamed up with the local Rotary Club and the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society for the ‘Take a Swing at Death’ fundraiser, which took place in the lot across the street from the Lido Theatre.

Residents took a swing at the hearse for a donation to the Firefighters and the firefighters also hosted a barbecue lunch at the fundraiser.

The event raised a total of $16,050, with $5,000 going back to the Rotary Club and $11,050 donated to the Firefighters Charitable Society.

The grand finale saw the hearse crushed by a bulldozer before being taken to the scrapyard.

Related Stories