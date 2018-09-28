Taste of the Town kicks off LiveIt! Green month in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that October is LiveIt! Green Month in the city, and the month-long initiative is kicking off this weekend with an event to promote local businesses using locally-sourced ingredients.

LiveIt! Green Month is a month-long initiative that aims to promote and celebrate green projects and activities in the community and to educate citizens on some green ideas they can use in their homes.

Each week focuses on a unique topic including food security, water management, waste reduction, and energy literacy.

Taste of the Town, which is held from September 29th to October 6th, is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to support local businesses, producers, and restaurants while sampling fresh, locally produced food and beverage.

Participating businesses include Whole Wheat & Honey, Fort St. John Farmers’ Market, Hip Peace Produce, Homesteader Health, Beard’s Brewing Co., Mighty Peace Brewing Co., NEAT, and Spicy Fusion.

Residents are encouraged to use the Taste of the Town Passport by picking one up at the Fort St. John Visitor Centre or downloading it at www.fortstjohn.ca/taste-town and returning it by October 12 for a chance to win a prize.

Additional events during LiveIt! Green month include a Home Game Butchering Workshop, Gardening Series with NEAT, fermentation demonstration, Yard Waste drop-off, Passive House and Water Treatment Facility tours, and various project showcases.

More information about the many green activities and projects can be found at www.fortstjohn.ca/liveitgreen.

