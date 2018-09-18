Taylor Council again defers decision on increasing mayor’s remuneration

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Council members for the District of Taylor met Monday afternoon, and once again deferred making a decision on whether to pass a recommendation from staff to increase the District mayor’s remuneration.

Two weeks ago, Council members asked staff to better clarify certain phrases and to develop a more graduated scale on per diem amounts after a report was delivered recommending a large increase to the Mayor’s remuneration.

At Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the District’s Director of Financial Services Michael McPhail presented a follow-up report, which included a graduated list of meeting fees that councillors would be eligible to receive for attending meetings or engagements outside of the District.

McPhail was recommending increasing the mayor’s base remuneration to $28,000/year, with councillors to receive $100 for any meetings up to four hours in length, $200 for any meetings between 4 and 7 hours long, and $300 for any meetings over seven hours.

He recommended that time spent travelling to and from meetings be included in calculating the duration of the meeting day, with authorization to be granted to Council members to attend UBCM, FCM, NCLGA and other meeting and conferences pertaining to District issues.

In his report, McPhail presented a list of meetings and functions that Mayor and Council had attended since June 2017, which estimated remunerations of $14,500 for mayor Fraser and $14,400 for the District’s four councillors.

Council held a lengthy discussion about the items included in McPhail’s report, with mayor Rob Fraser and several councillors objecting to the inclusion of certain events listed including the mayor’s attendance of the High on Ice Festival in Fort St. John, or the Fort St. John trade show.

Councillors asked McPhail to look at Statements of Financial Information from other municipalities to find out what, if any, meeting fees and per diems are currently being paid to their councillors, with another report due to be delivered at the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

Advertisement

Related Stories