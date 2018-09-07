Taylor firefighters battle early morning semi-truck fire

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Motorists were delayed and firefighters were busy in Taylor early Thursday morning after a truck caught fire at the top of the South Taylor Hill.

Taylor Fire Chief Edward Albury said that fire crews were called out the vehicle fire on Highway 97 near the 249 Road just before 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

Albury said that a semi-truck carrying two trailers loaded with sand had suffered a mechanical issue while travelling southbound up the hill.

The driver of the semi told him that while driving he heard a loud bang and experienced a sudden loss of power.

Moments later, the driver said that flames were visible coming from inside the front right wheel well, which was when they pulled the truck over and exited the vehicle.

Albury said that upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire, but despite the efforts of fire crews, the semi-truck was a total loss.

