Taylor mayor could get $20,000/year raise today

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Councillors for the District of Taylor will be meeting today to vote on whether or not to approve giving the District’s mayor a raise of nearly $20,000 per year.

In a report due to be presented at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the District’s Director of Financial Services Michael McPhail is recommending that Council approve increasing the mayor’s yearly renumeration from the current $23,868 to $28,000, with a per diem of $300.00 for all outside meetings.

McPhail said in the report that the increase in the District’s mayor’s renumeration reflects the demands of the position. He stated that from May of last year to April of this year, current mayor Rob Fraser has devoted 1,600 hours to his mayoral duties.

Taking into account three weeks’ annual vacation and stat holidays but not including overtime, someone working a 40-hour work week full-time works 1,864 hours in a year.

“Given the number of hours involved it is extremely difficult to integrate another job. Additionally, these hours do not include vacation and stat holidays,” stated McPhail in the report.

McPhail included the renumerations of three other mayors in Northeast B.C. for comparison purposes. The mayors of Fort St. John ($62,132), Dawson Creek ($56,540), and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality ($44,000), which had populations in the 2016 Census of 20,155, 12,978, and 5,393 respectively.

The populations and remuneration of other Northeast B.C. municipal elected leaders can be found below.

Municipality Population (2016) Mayoral remuneration Expenses Chetwynd 2,503 $33,200 $9,083 Hudson’s Hope 1,015 $16,000 Not available Pouce Coupe 792 $21,000+$6,763 in benefits $11,348 Tumbler Ridge 1,987 $26,197.32 $24,031.63

If McPhail’s recommendation is approved by Council, he said that the yearly implications for the District’s Financial Plan over the next five years will be an increase in the mayor’s indemnity base of $4,600 and an increase in per diems of an estimated $15,000 based on an estimate of 50 days/year.

Advertisement

Council’s overall per diem would increase by $5,000.

McPhail’s recommendation is the second of two options laid out in his report and follows the model of the Peace River Regional District, which provides a base indemnity for Council meetings and a per diem for outside meetings.

The first option is for Council to Increase the Mayor’s base renumeration to $43,600/year, while a councillor’s honorarium would increase to $11,750. McPhail said that while that option is the simplest to implement, there would be no control over the mayor’s number of hours worked in the future, and Taylor would have the second-highest honorarium for the Mayor per capita in the province, next to only Fort Nelson.

Taylor Council is set to receive the presentation during the Committee of the Whole meeting at 4:00 p.m. on September 4th, with Council to vote on the recommendation during the regular meeting at 5:00 p.m.

Related Stories