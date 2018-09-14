The Hip Show at the Lido Theatre

Advertisement

The Hip Show have established themselves as Canada’s most authentic sounding, looking and entertaining Tragically Hip tribute band.

With dynamic, dramatic, ragged dual guitar-powered barnburners like Fully Completely, to layered, enigmatic, sonically expansive acoustic laden progressions like Ahead By Century, The Hip Show’s homage to Canada’s most beloved band has been captivating audiences across the country since 2008, capturing the sound and spirit of Downie’s trademark vocals and the band’s unique musical interplay.

The HIP Show will be live at The LIDO Theatre on October 19th. Tickets are only $38 each and the show starts at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available now at Systems Sound Source, the Lido Theatre, by phone at 250-785-3011 or online at www.energetictickets.ca

