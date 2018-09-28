Trackers opening NAMHL season with three-game road trip

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers will be playing their first games of the Northern Alberta Midget Hockey League season on the road this weekend.

The Trackers are coming off a record-breaking 2017/2018 season that say the team go 31-12-5, good enough to make them the NAMHL Boucher Division’s Regular season champs.

In the playoffs, the Trackers took home the Boucher Division Playoff title before hosting the BC Hockey Tier 1 Provincials, where the team placed third.

The team is facing an uphill battle in the quest to replicate last season’s amazing run. Three of not only the team’s but the league’s top scorers last season – Connor Bowie, Curtis Hammond and Aiden Craig-Steele – won’t be returning to the lineup.

Bowie is playing his first full season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, while both Hammond and John Herrington are playing with the Major Midget Cougars, also in P.G.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said in August that the team will have a strong back end, as four of last season’s starting defencemen and starting goaltender Tyler MacArthur are returning to the lineup.

“That’s what we will pride ourselves on this year, being a defensive team that shuts everybody down and capitalizing on our opportunities. “Between our defence and our goaltending, I plan on this being a pretty stingy team.”

The Trackers face off against the Lakeland Panthers in Bonnyville at 6:15 p.m.* on Friday, before travelling to Wainwright to face the Polar Kings at 2:30 p.m.* Saturday, and the South Side Athletic Club in Edmonton at 12:30 p.m.* Sunday.

Advertisement

All three games will be streamed on the Trackers’ Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv6EZn1SOqpk-dLHuUOXd_g/live

* All game times listed are Pacific Daylight Time a.k.a. Fort St. John time.

Related Stories