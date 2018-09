Advertisement

This week on Trev Talks, we sat down to talk with Boss Mare Betty to talk about Fort St. John from a local bloggers perspective. Boss Mare Betty has a unique take on Fort St. John and the events happening in our community.

Check out her blog by clicking here.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.

