Trev Talks – Kinder Morgan Court Decision

This week on Trev Talks, we discuss the recent court decision that stopped construction of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Allan Yu of Fort St. John for LNG joins Trevor to talk about the decision and what it means for our region and the country.

They also discussed LNG, Prime Minister Trudeau, Premier Notley and of course all things Energy.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.

