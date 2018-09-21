Trev Talks – MP Bob Zimmer Bill C-71 & Facebook data breach

Advertisement

This week on Trev Talks, guest host Chris Newton sat down with Prince George, Peace River, Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer to talk about Bill C-71 and our privacy on the internet.

MP Zimmer and the Conservatives have already said they will repeal Bill C-71 if elected. Read more about that story by clicking here. MP Zimmer will also be hosting a public meeting Friday night about Bill C-71.

You can also read more about the Facebook Cambridge Analytica data breach and the committee that’s investigating it in Canada, by clicking here.

