Tumbler Ridge has nine candidates registered so far in upcoming municipal election

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The District of Tumbler Ridge could be seeing a decent number of fresh faces on District Council after next month’s municipal election.

Just three days after the official nomination period for the upcoming election opened on Tuesday morning, there are currently nine candidates that have submitted their nomination papers: four for mayor and five for the remaining six council seats.

Of the four mayoral candidates, only two previously served on District Council in the community: incumbent mayor Don McPherson and former councillor Jerrilyn Schembri.

McPherson was elected mayor during the last municipal election in 2014, beating Garret Golhof and Bev Fournier. McPherson received 301 votes in that election, while Golhof and Fournier received 258 and 132, respectively.

This will be Schembri’s second run for mayor in Tumbler Ridge after unsuccessfully running in 2005. She was first elected as a councillor during a 2008 byelection and re-elected that fall. In 2011 she was elected as the Peace River Regional District Director for Electoral Area ‘E’ but lost the seat to Dan Rose in 2014. She also unsuccessfully ran to become the Conservative Party of Canada’s nominee for the Prince George-Peace River riding in 2011 to replace retiring MP Jay Hill, a race that was won by current MP Bob Zimmer.

The other two candidates for mayor are Garret Golhof, who will be making his second try to become Tumbler Ridge’s next mayor, and Keith Bertrand. Neither of the two candidates has been previously elected to public office.

Of the five current candidates for council in Tumbler Ridge, only incumbent Darryl Krakowka has so far submitted their paperwork.

The other four candidates, none of whom have been previously elected to public office, are Monty Hendrickson, Bernie Lehmann, Curtis Miedzinski, and Chris Norbury.

Advertisement

At this point, it’s not known whether incumbent councillors Will Howe, Helen Scott, Mike Caisley, Joanne Kirby, or Rob Mackay will be seeking re-election.

The nomination period officially ends at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14th.

Related Stories