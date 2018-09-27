Two facing charges in connection with drug bust at Dawson Creek motel

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two people are facing charges in connection with a drug bust at a Grande Prairie motel earlier this week.

According to Dawson Creek RCMP spokesperson Constable Jaime Flikweert, on Tuesday, September 25th, officers were conducting targeted enforcement near 103rd Ave and Hwy 49 when they located multiple persons known to associate with the local drug trade.

Two men and two women were found in a motel room with a large number of items believed to be controlled substances, along with drug paraphernalia and packaging items.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene, while the other two were asked to leave the property.

A search warrant was executed on the motel room, inside of which officers located multiple types and styles of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Cst. Flikweert said that charges against the man and woman are pending.

