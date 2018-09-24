Two youth killed in t-bone crash north of Kiskatinaw River Bridge

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two youth are dead and a third had to be airlifted to an Alberta hospital after two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the Alaska Highway just north of the Kiskatinaw River Bridge.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP, police were called out a report of a collision on Highway 97 at Orrin Powell Road at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

A Pontiac Montana minivan with six occupants was travelling southbound on the Alaska Highway and was attempting to make a left turn into the pulloff area just north of the Kiskatinaw River Bridge when it was t-boned by a northbound Ford pickup truck with 5 occupants.

Two occupants of the minivan under the age of 18 were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third youth was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Alberta.

The injuries sustained by the other 8 occupants of both vehicles were unspecified, though Cpl. Saunderson did confirm that several people were taken to hospital with various injuries.

The highway was closed for the remainder of Sunday evening, reopening to traffic during the overnight hours.

BC RCMP traffic services spokesperson Constable Mike Halskov said that at the crash is currently being investigated by the Dawson Creek RCMP with the assistance of Peace Traffic Services, the BC Coroners Service, and a collision analyst from Fort St. John.

Cst. Halskov said that speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, and that operator error on the part of the southbound vehicle is considered a preliminary cause.

Advertisement

Related Stories