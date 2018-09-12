UBCM delegates pass resolution asking provincial government to replace Greyhound in B.C.

Advertisement

WHISTLER, B.C. – Delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler have voted in favour of a resolution asking the provincial government to establish a new intercommunity transportation service in B.C. ahead of Greyhound Canada’s withdrawal from Western Canada next month.

In early July, Greyhound announced that it will discontinue service west of Ontario after October 31st.

The only route still operating in Northeast B.C. is the Edmonton to Dawson Creek bus, which will be shut down.

The only Greyhound route that will continue to run in B.C. is the service between Vancouver and Seattle that is provided by the parent American bus company.

This afternoon, the UBCM passed the following resolution:

“Therefore be it resolved that the provincial and federal government work in consultation with local governments, public regulators and operators to establish new, affordable and coordinated transportation services that will ensure the continued movement of passengers and freight across BC and Canada.”

After Greyhound cut four routes in Northern B.C., including the route connecting the B.C. Peace to Prince George, at the end of May, the provincial government launched BC Bus North, which provides twice-weekly service between Prince George and Fort St. John, along with weekly service between Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson.

Though the service was launched as a temporary service for one year, the Province announced last month that roughly 900 riders had booked trips on the service between June 4th and mid-August.

