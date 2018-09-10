Walking With Our Sisters final exhibit opens in Taylor today

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Walking With Our Sisters, which is a memorial in remembrance of the over 1,100 Aboriginal women who have been murdered or gone missing in Canada and the United States over the last 30 years, is wrapping up its tour across the continent in Taylor this week.

The installation was created by Métis artist Christi Belcourt and consists of over 1,800 moccasin vamps, with each pair of vamps symbolizing a North American Indigenous woman that has gone missing or been murdered.

The exhibit has travelled across North America since the project began in 2012, and has been set up for public viewing at the Taylor Community Hall.

Connie Greyeyes, who has been spearheading the efforts involved in bringing the exhibit to the area, says that originally the installation was going to be set up for viewing in Fort St. John but that the logistical challenges of maintaining a ceremonial fire outside the location meant that the Taylor Community Hall was more suitable.

Greyeyes said that the upcoming tour stop will be the last chance for the public to view the exhibit, after scheduled stops in Prince George and Vancouver were cancelled.

After the installation tour wraps up, a closing ceremony will be held next year in Batoche, Saskatchewan, which is Belcourt’s hometown.

After Monday’s opening ceremony – which began at 1:00 p.m. – the Walking With Our Sisters memorial will be on display at the Taylor Community Hall from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 9:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free and open to all members of the public.

