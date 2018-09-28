Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fresh off winning their first Canadian Country Music Association’s Group of the Year and Roots Artist or Group of the Year for the 3rd consecutive time, The Washboard Union will be riding into Dawson Creek. The award-winning trio will be headlining the PBR Bull Riding event on December 1st at the Encana Events Centre.

The Washboard Union have defied classification and have become one of the most exciting and talked about bands in Country music. Led by Aaron Grain, Chris Duncombe and David Roberts, The Washboard Union share an innate love for the art of songwriting and storytelling that has resonated with audiences from North America to Europe. “They are destined to be the new kings of country music” (CBC Canada). The band was certified gold this past year and have now had 3 Top 10 hits in Canada with more on the way from their latest album “What We’re Made Of”.

One of the busiest bands touring in Canada, The Washboard Union have shared the stage with Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Dwight Yoakam, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Lonestar, and were direct support for Old Dominion on their 2018 Happy Endings Canadian Tour. Bull riding enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy what Canada has to offer and has been celebrating this year with these boys. The Washboard Union are excited to be part of this great PBR event that features some of the top Canadian Bull Riders as they bring the toughest sport on dirt to Dawson Creek December 1st

As the top men on the PBR Tour ride their way into town, joining them will be reigning PBR Champion, Zane Lambert. Lambert is also the top bull rider in the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s standings.

With top pro Bull Riders and the award-winning Washboard Union, Dawson Creek will be rocking this December. Get your tickets today and don’t miss all the fun and excitement.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased at the Tiger Box Office Plus, Systems Sound Source in Fort St. John, or at www.tigerboxboxofficeplus.ca or by phone at 1-877-339-8499.

