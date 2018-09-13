YRB closing Buick Creek Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for maintenance

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say that the Buick Creek Road will be closed for six hours today.

YRB North Peace Project Manager Andrew Stewart said that the road will be closed between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 13th.

Stewart also said that there will also be intermittent closures at the Buick Creek multi-plate pipe, between the Beatton Airport Road/Mile 73 Road and the Prespatou Road.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route during the hours of the road closure.

Anyone with concerns can call the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure at (250) 787-3237.

Related Stories