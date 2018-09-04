YRB welders to begin annual overnight autumn welding on the Taylor Bridge tonight

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – With the first week of the new school year also comes the need to get local highway infrastructure in shape for the winter months.

Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace crews will begin the annual tradition of closing one lane of the Taylor Bridge during the overnight hours to conduct scheduled maintenance of the metal bridge deck on Tuesday evening.

YRB North Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil says that starting at 7:00 p.m., the bridge will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions, with the closure running until 3:30 a.m.

McNeil said that the work is taking place Monday – Friday, and is planned to conclude on September 28th.

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes in each direction while travelling on the Alaska Highway between Taylor and Dawson Creek while the maintenance is occurring.

