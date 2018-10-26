1,000 children to receive access to inclusive child care

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development has announced that 1,000 children with extra support needs will have access to inclusive child care with the help of SCD and ASCD programming.

The funding is part of a three-year, $30-million investment through the Early Learning and Child Care agreement with the Government of Canada.

The ministry says this funding, announced in February 2018, will reduce waitlists for inclusive child care and improves access to programs across the province for children with extra support needs.

“Every parent wants the best for their child, yet many families with children who have extra support needs have been struggling for years to find quality care,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development.

“This investment is a key part of our vision of affordable, quality child care for every B.C. family who wants it.”

Advertisement

Supported Child Development (SCD) can include:

One-On-One help for children who may need assistance during meals or to take part in activities with peers.

Information and training for child care staff to help them make their programming more inclusive, such as creating a visual schedule to help children better understand their daily routine, or allowing children to begin their day earlier to be better oriented before the day begins.

Working with families to link them to other local resources and support groups in the community, or to help them access medical and other needed services.

The Province is investing more than $1 billion in child care over the next three years through Childcare BC, moving towards its long-term vision of a universal childcare system in B.C.